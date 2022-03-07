PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is investigating a theft and asks the public for help identifying the suspect.

Authorities disclosed videos and photos of an unidentified female shoplifter at Hobby Lobby.

According to Prattville Investigators, on Feb. 11, 2022, a female entered Hobby Lobby with several bags.

After entering the store, the female hid $644.75 of merchandise value and left without paying.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!