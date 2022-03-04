PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in multiple counts of fraud and requests public help identifying the individual.

Authorities released photos and videos showing on Jan. 26, 2022, an unknown female suspect possessing three fraudulent money orders in Prattville, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStopper’s P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!