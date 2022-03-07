PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is investigating theft and requests public help identifying the suspects.

Prattville Police Department released videos and photos of an unidentified male and female stealing clothing worth $1,235.50 from a retail clothing store.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on Dec. 30, 2021, between 11:48 a.m. and 12: 17 p.m.

The suspects vacated the area in an unidentified vehicle, traveling in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!