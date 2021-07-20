Prattville Woman sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WRBL) – Mary Elizabeth Griffin Wilson, of Prattville Ala. was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in March of this year according to a news release.

According to court records, on March 1, 2019, Wilson was stopped by authorities while driving in Autauga County for a traffic violation. As deputies approached her vehicle, they saw movements indicating Wilson was attempting to conceal something from them.

After a search of the vehicle deputies observed methamphetamine in the seat where she had been sitting. After being taken into custody, she told officers she had more meth in her pockets. Deputies also discovered approximately $20,000.00 in cash in her purse.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Davidson prosecuted the case.

Following her sentence, she will serve three years of supervised release.