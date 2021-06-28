Pregnant woman attacked with hot iron, Talladega Police looking for suspect

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Talladega Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive, following a September 2019 attack on a pregnant woman, in which the victim was assaulted with a hot iron.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Skyy Jamar Fomby, age 36, is wanted on on charges of Felony Domestic Violence and Felony Assault following an attack on his girlfriend. At the time of the attack, the victim was eight months pregnant.

Officials say the victim was attacked while ironing a shirt. Fomby, according to officials, picked up the hot iron and caused injury to the victim’s arm and face. The victim fled the residence and sought medical attention for her injuries at the Citizens Baptist Hospital in Talladega, according to officials.

Fomby is wanted on multiple other offenses such as burglary, felony theft, felony criminal mischief, and drug charges, according to officials.

Fomby has been on the run since the incident happened in September 2019, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Skyy Jamar Fomby should call the 911 or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.