Prosecution, defense rest in Brandon Senior North Highland murder trial; Jury should get case Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Testimony in the murder trial of Brandon Senior concluded Friday morning in Muscogee County Superior Court.

Senior is facing felony murder and malice murder charges in the August 2017 North Highland shooting death of 33-year-old Tamir Harris.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday morning. The case, in front of Judge Maureen Gottfried, should go to the jury around lunchtime Monday.

The shooting happened in broad daylight and the prosecution claims it was an execution-style shooting of Harris on Fourth Avenue. The murder weapon and Senior’s blood-stained shoes were found in the apartment where Senior was apprehended. According to testimony, Harris’ DNA was found on the shoes.

Defense attorney Anthony Johnson contends because of the emotional aftermath of the shooting, Senior was mistakenly identified as the gunman.

The prosecution rested this morning and the defense rested without calling a witness. Senior did not testify in his own defense.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday morning. The case in front of Judge Maureen Gottfried should go to the jury around lunchtime.