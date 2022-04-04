MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New information about a man accused of killing another man with a shovel. A prosecutor says race may have been a factor in the beating death of 25-year-old Etienne Murray. During a bond hearing Monday for 27-year-old Morgan Barnhill, a prosecutor told a judge that the killing was motivated by Barnhill’s belief that the victim stole something from him, adding that they believe race is another factor in the crime. Barnhill is white, the victim is black.

More News from WRBL

Barnhill’s bond was set at half-a-million dollars. If he makes a bond he’ll be on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.

A prosecutor testified Barnhill beat Murray with a shovel and pipe and left his body there for hours before calling the police. Police say Barnhill initially claimed he stopped a burglary but the state says his story unraveled and claims he eventually confessed to police.