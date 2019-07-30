Psychiatrist with Opelika office indicted on drug distribution charges after July 11 arrest

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama announced that they have indicted psychiatrist Dr. James Henry Edwards, III, 72, of Fairhope, Ala. on drug distribution charges.

Edwards had practices in Opelika and Gulf Shores until his arrest on July 11, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Edwards was indicted in the case by United States Attorney Louis v. Franklin, Sr.

Currently, “Edwards is facing charges for three counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Edwards is alleged to have unlawfully prescribed alprazolam, commonly known by its brand name version, ‘Xanax’; dextroamphetamine-amphetamine, commonly known by its brand name version, ‘Adderall’; hydrocodone, commonly known by its brand name versions, ‘Norco,’ and ‘Lortab’; lisdexamfetamine, commonly known by its brand name version, ‘Vyvanse’; and diazepam, commonly known by its brand name version, ‘Valium,'” according to the DOJ.

If Edwards is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, as well as “substantial monetary penalties and restitution.”

During his arraignment, Edwards pleaded not guilty to all counts.