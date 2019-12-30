Quadruple homicide suspect Travane Brandon Jackson found dead in jail cell

UPDATE (6:46PM): In a press conference, Sheriff Donna Tompkins told reporters that Brandon Jackson was found dead in his cell around 4:28 p.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate his death.

Jackson was found in his single-inmate cell, hanging.

Tompkins said that deputies at the jail had seen him behaving normally throughout the day in the areas he was assigned to.

“…[Jackson] was not someone that one officer could open a door for, so when assistance arrived they did go in and found Mr. Jackson hanging. They immediately took him down, called for nursing, nursing staff came around, called EMS immediately, within a minute, nursing staff worked on him, applied an AED, approximately six minutes later EMS arrived, he was transported to Piedmont, where he was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m.,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said there is no reason to believe that anyone other than Jackson is responsible for the death, as he was in a single-man cell.

At this time, the scene is being preserved while investigators from the GBI are heading to Columbus.

“There were no indications that this was anything other than a normal day,” said Tompkins.

He was not on suicide watch at the time of his death. Previously, Jackson was on a suicide watch shortly after his intake at the Muscogee County Jail in July. After July 20, Jackson was removed from suicide watch, according to Tompkins.

At the time of his death, Jackson faced charges of Probation Violation, which he received a 10-year sentence for, and four charges of Family Violence – Murder.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Quadruple homicide suspect Travane Brandon Jackson, accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend and their three young children in July, was found hanging in his cell at the Muscogee County Jail.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed to News 3 that he had been called to the jail in relation to a death at the facility. He would not release the identity of the deceased until he could notify their family.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed that the dead inmate was Jackson. He hanged himself with a bed sheet. Jackson’s cell was in the annex portion of the jail.