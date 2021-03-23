 

Questions remain after BP gas station murder suspect appears in court

Crime

Kendaryl Rogers, one of three suspects in an Aug. 6 shooting, appeared in court today after his first scheduled appearance was pushed back.

That shooting last year left one dead and another injured outside of a BP gas station on Buena Vista Road.

In court, detectives said cellphone records, anonymous sources and anonymous witnesses helped them identify Rogers as one of the three involved in the shooting. Detectives also testified that an anonymous witness claimed Rogers, who goes by “KD,” was happy about the shooting.

Roger’s defense attorney, William Kendrick, disputed that account.

“That’s something that most certainly has to be born out,” Kendrick said. “I mean, we vehemently deny that. I haven’t seen any evidence whatsoever that would support that, that my client was even involved.”

Kendrick said he has several questions about the narrative laid out by detectives, including how his client could have driven a vehicle and shot a gun at the same time.

“Just from the evidence we’re looking at, we have one individual who’s deceased already,” Kendrick said. “So that’s already a hole in the case. So we just don’t know.”

Detectives said witnesses and sources want to remain anonymous because they fear for their safety.

The Aug. 6 shooting incident began with shots fire at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road at 3:30 a.m. Shots were then fired at the BP gas station on Buena Vista Road where Alex Ramone Bales-Davis, 26, was killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

