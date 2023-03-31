PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Investigators arrested and charged a man with possession of drugs and traffic violations.

According to the law enforcement, RCSO including K9 Redd arrested Justin Allen Smith on March 28.

Smith is charged with possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana, failing to appear in possession of Marijuana, giving a false name to law enforcement, attempting to Elude, driving while suspended, improper lights, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.