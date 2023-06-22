RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) recently announced the arrest of a man charged with possession of marijuana, using a false identity, and violation of probation.

According to RCSO, RCSO Investigators arrested Jermaine Torrias on Wednesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd-degree Possession of Marijuana, and Obstruction of Justice using a False Identity.

At the time of Torrias’ arrest, he also had a Probation Violation with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.