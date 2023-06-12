PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man is arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, says Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

According to the RCSO, Investigators, along with K9 Xito, arrested Joseph Richard Passeri on June 11. He is charged with felon in possession of a pistol, attempting to elude on foot and resisting arrest.

Passeri also had felony warrants through Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for probation revocation, RCSO states. He was taken to the Russell County Jail after receiving medical attention for K9 bites.