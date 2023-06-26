PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Three men are arrested and charged with possession of drugs in separate incidents, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

RCSO says its Investigators arrested Lawrence Patrick Tah on June 23 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine), probation revocation, DUI, motorcycle with no helmet, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while revoked x’s 4 and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

RSCO also arrested Joseph Edwin Messer on June 22 and Shelton Ray Smith on June 23, for possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).