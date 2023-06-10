PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man is arrested and charged with the production of child pornography, states Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

According to the RCSO, Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Paul Piszker on June 9, for five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of production of child pornography.

The possession of child pornography is classified as a Class C felony in the state of Alabama. Class C felonies result in an individual facing between one to ten years in prison.