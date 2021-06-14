Report of shots fired at Luther Wilson Homes, one person dead

UPDATE 06/14/2021 11:13 p.m. – According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, one person is dead at Luther Wilson Home.

Columbus Police confirm a shooting has happened at the apartments.

Police were called out to the area earlier tonight, following a report of gunshots.

Building 300 has been cordoned off with police tape.

Details about the victim are not available at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired at Luther Wilson Homes.

Multiple police units are on scene. According to officials, police were called out to the apartment community, located at 3400 8th Avenue, following the report on Monday night.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

