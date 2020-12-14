Residents react to quadruple Elkview murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a juvenile has been charged in a quadruple murder in Elkview Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says authorities became aware of the killings when a family hadn’t been heard from.

Tiffany Gandee woke up Sunday to the news that her neighbors were dead.

The gruesome murders were described to her by her husband, who ran into the family of the victims while he was taking out the dog.

“He said I found mom and dad dead, the middle boy […] was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,” said Gandee.

The grandfather had come to check on the family after not hearing from them.

“And he said ‘anybody been over here?’ and my husband said ‘no’, and he said ‘well they’re dead, they’re all dead'” she said.

They called 911 and Kanawha County sheriff deputies found two adults and two children — a 3-year-old and 12-year-old boy dead inside the house.

In a press conference Sheriff Rutherford said the oldest son who is 16-years-old had been found safe outside of the home but he could not give any more details.

At the crime scene where 4 murders took place this morning in Elkview the sheriff’s office just got the search warrant to go in. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/hlHqdbBQRp — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 13, 2020

Neighbors didn’t know what to make of all the police activity.

“This morning I just noticed a lot of traffic on the road,” said Samara Mullins, a neighbor further down Cemetery Hill Drive who says she didn’t know the family and didn’t hear anything either.

Still, she was feeling a lot of emotions.

“Anxiety for one because when you live alone you don’t know — two, you’re concerned about family members, everyone in the community is on edge a little bit right now,” she told news crews.

Tiffany Gandee was also initially worried for her family.

“To not know how it happened or who done it; I have five kids of my own and I’m scared.”

Sheriff Rutherford says at no time did the general public seem to be in danger, that this wasn’t a random act.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name hasn’t been released.