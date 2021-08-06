Reward being offered for information in murder of Phenix City woman at Frederick Douglas Apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for murdering a Phenix City woman back in June.

According to officials, on June 1, 2021, Sharmeethia L. Mason, age 36, was shot and killed at Frederick Douglas Apartments, located at the 1500 of 11th Avenue in Phenix City.

Mason was found unresponsive, lying on the front porch of her apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Investigators say witnesses told them they saw an unidentified person walk around the corner and shoot Mason while she was sitting on her porch. Police found several shell casing at the scene, following Mason’s shooting.

Witnesses told police, after Mason was shot, her killer ran away on foot.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Sharmeethia Mason, please immediately call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the CrimeStopper’s P3-tips app.

When contacting CrimeStoppers be sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!