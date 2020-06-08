Reward being offered in arson case at National Civil War Naval Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arson investigation is underway, and now a award is being offered following a fire that destroyed a shed and two vessels at the National Civil War Naval Museum. The fire happened last week in the early morning hours of Monday.

On June 1st, the fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at the facility off Victory Drive. The large wooden shed was located behind the museum close to the Chattahoochee Riverwalk and Bulldog Bait and Tackle shop.

Interim Fire and EMS Chief Greg Lang told News 3 the fire had multiple points of origin.

The most valuable pieces of the museum’s collection are stored inside the main building, which did not appear to be damaged, Lang said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the arson at the museum.

To report any information, you can call 1-800-282-5804 or you can write to Georgia Arson Control Inc., 415 Horizon Dr. Suite 200, Suwanee, GA 30024–3186.