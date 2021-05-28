Reward being offered in case of missing Georgia woman, Tiffany Foster

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered in the case of a missing Coweta County woman who has connections to Columbus. Tiffany Foster, age 35, has not been seen for close to three months.

Foster’s disappearance is being treated at suspicious, according to officials. Foster went missing on March 1, 2021. The mom of three was last seen leaving her home at 2800 Lakeside Way in Newnan.

Foster lived in Columbus about three years ago in area of Southern Pines Drive.

Foster’s family and friends are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her the location and recovery.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact Inv. Scott Kilgore with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 or send an email to skilgore@coweta.ga.us.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at 404-557-TIPS.