 

Reward offered for arrest, conviction of person responsible for Americus house fire

Crime

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered for information in an Americus house fire.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, at the home of Boby & Stacy Duke, located at 329 Ed Carson Drive.

Officials say a $1000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

If you have any information that may help solve this crime, please call Sgt. Chad Ciani of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 229-815-6721.

