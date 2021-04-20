 

Reward offered for popular sculpture stolen from downtown Columbus

Crime

May Flowers statue

The sculpture “May Flowers” by Susan Geissler, is missing from downtown Columbus, Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)After going missing last week, Uptown Columbus asked for the safe return of the popular sculpture “May Flower.” Now, Uptown is offering a reward for the sculpture’s safe return.

“May Flower” was taken from 10th Street and Broadway at about 1 a.m. on April 11. A $1,000 reward, funded by an anonymous donor, comes with no strings attached.

“We want the sculpture back and will ask no questions,” Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus Inc., said in a news release. “We really appreciate this anonymous civic leader donating the reward money to encourage someone to help return the statue to its rightful place,” he said.

Columbus Police are investigating the incident and have released an image of two suspects.

Uptown Columbus manages public art in downtown Columbus in conjunction with ArtBeat. “May Flower” was donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

For more information about the reward, you can contact Uptown at 706-596-0111. If you have information about the crime, you can contact Columbus Police at 706-225-4298.

