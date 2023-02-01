RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was found dead after an early morning shooting, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Coroner Sumbry says 36-year-old Sammie Lee Pritchett, of Hurtsburo, was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 1 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pritchett’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Alabama.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new details as they become available.