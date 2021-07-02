Russell Co. sheriff announces $300K drug bust

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County sheriffs deputies found a trash bag full of what they believe is methamphetamine during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Sheriff Heath Taylor in a Friday news conference said deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 431 for a traffic violation.

A search of the vehicle revealed the trash bag.

Deputies then arrested Cineros Gustavo, 22, and charged him with drug trafficking.

Taylor believes the drugs were heading out of the county.

“This is again a very significant amount of crystal meth that was potentially in our area and what we believe was headed south again around the Dothan area,” Taylor said. “I’m extremely happy that the investigators were able to make a case.”

Gustavo is expected to appear before a jury some time Friday.