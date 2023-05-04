RUSSELL COUNY, Ala. (WRBL) — According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), a deputy with the department was assaulted during a traffic stop on Broad Street in Phenix City.

RCSO says the deputy suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital by other officials on May 3.

The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

Patrick Shawn McGlinchey was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree assault.

The case is being handled by investigators with Phenix City Police Department. McGlinchey is being held in Lee County Jail.