Russell County authorities piecing together deadly shooting in Hurtsboro

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in Hurtsboro that left the suspect with a bullet wound. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference on Monday with new details on the incident.

Late Sunday night, the sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person being shot at a Hurtsboro apartment complex.

The shooting occurred on Lloyd Street and once on the scene, they discovered the body of 24-year-old Aaron Gibbs, who was dead from a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses on the scene identified 22-year-old Tracy Cloud Jr. as the offender. Cloud was the ex-boyfriend of the female resident at the apartment.

While working the scene, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from East Alabama Medical Center stating that Cloud had come into their facility with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Once he was treated and released for his injuries, Cloud was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Gibbs. Sheriff Heath Taylor shared what Cloud said to investigators.

“He stated to us that he was at the apartment complex, when he left on his motorcycle there began a chase,” Taylor said. “There was a car chasing him and shooting at him, grazing at him and he went from there to East Alabama.”

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting of Cloud and trying to determine who was in that vehicle.

Cloud received no bond when he went to see the judge this morning, and the sheriff’s office says they do have him in custody.