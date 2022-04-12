COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A police chase that started in Phenix City just before noon ended in a Columbus crash of a suspected stolen vehicle and one man in custody, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3.

Russell County deputies tried to stop what they suspected was a vehicle reported stolen in Columbus. The driver led deputies on a chase over the Oglethorpe Bridge and into Columbus.

Columbus authorities did not join the chase, Taylor said. It ended on 13th Avenue near Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy in Midtown.

The driver was taken into custody. Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office were working at the scene.