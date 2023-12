PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Coroner’s Office has confirmed with WRBL that a homicide investigation is in progress on 13th Street on Tuesday night in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., a male in his 20’s was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

WRBL will share more updates when additional details become available.