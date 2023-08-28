PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Coroner’s Office has confirmed an 18-year-old has died from a shooting that occurred on Sunday in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry says Darius Underwood was pronounced dead Monday morning at 11:36 a.m. at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sumbry says the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and that his body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Alabama, for an autopsy.

As of now, the Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County Coroner’s Office is investigating the case.