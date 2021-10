Columbus, Ga (WRBL) - One of a kind for the city of Columbus, The Animal Farm opened its doors. Owners Landon Thompson and Hudson Terrell become a part of the neighborhood in Uptown Columbus with grand opening this past September, bringing a unique, communal restaurant style to the Columbus community.

The restaurant is located on 12th St. and was a drawing point for Thompson and Terrell, who met because of their interest in the building. The patio is to be the “crown jewel,” says Terrell. The two joined one another in the restaurant dream after finding out they were both Brookstone graduates.