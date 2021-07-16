Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested on drug charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects on drug related charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Landon Keith Miller and Beverly Michelle Lynn were both arrested following the execution of a search warrant of a Fort Mitchell home.

During a search of the home, located at 5 Moore Road, deputies found cocaine and heroin, along with a large quantity of several different control substances including oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Marijuana.

Both Miller and Lynn have been charged with the following: