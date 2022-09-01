DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Houston County man whose name has been in the news headlines over recent years from filming arrests and posting them online, to being arrested himself, has been found guilty after three years.

Kevin Saffold, 54, of Dothan, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elder.

Saffold was accused of taking more than $75,000 from an elderly woman and buying a new truck.

The sentencing hearing is set for September 28, at the Houston County Courthouse.

Saffold was arrested in 2019 after failing to appear in court while on the same charges

