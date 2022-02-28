

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Salem man faces several charges for firing a weapon during two altercations at two grocery stores. Investigators say nobody was injured during the two shootings.

On February 11th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a fight in the parking lot of Springvilla Grocery. Investigators say one of the subjects involved firing a weapon into a vehicle leaving the scene.

“Investigators recovered video evidence that identified Timothy Scott Hall Jr. (33) from the Salem area of Lee County actively fighting with another male subject. When the fight was over, the male subject ran to his vehicle and drove away. Evidence indicates Hall fired into the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the driver side,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

On Feb. 24th, 2022, Lee County Investigators discovered Hall was involved in another shooting incident at M&M Grocery located on Al. Hwy 169 in Opelika. A search warrant was conducted the same day at Hall’s residence in the 800 block of Lee Rd. 240 in Salem.

“Evidence was collected, and Hall was arrested at the scene for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. He has since been released after posting bail for $50,000,” said Sheriff Jones.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).