ATLANTA (WRBL) — The Georgia Parole Board does not ask for money to release offenders, says Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is alerting the public of a scam by which an offender’s family is contacted and requested to pay a fee so the offender can be released.

“The Georgia Parole Board neither requires a fee nor will ever ask for money to consider an offender for parole or set a release date,” Barnard said in a statement.

According to the Parole Board, citizens are being contacted and are told a sum of money needs to be transferred for the offender to be released. In most cases, those attempting to defraud explain that the offender needs an electronic monitor and that must be paid for prior to the offender being released.

The Parole Board is currently working with and providing information to other agencies and law enforcement to stop the fraudulent practice.

The Parole Board has advised people to contact local law enforcement in case of doubt. The Board will provide the current parole status of the offender. For more information visit the State Board of Pardons and Paroles website.