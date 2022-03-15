SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Savannah, Georgia, man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison after confessing his role in several convenience store armed robberies.

Garnell Dewitt Quarterman, 32, from Savannah, Georgia, received 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

In addition to Quarterman’s sentence, U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. ordered him to pay restitution of $19,201.49 and serve three years of supervised release.

“Garnell Quarterman and his co-defendant terrorized store employees and customers during a three-month period until the diligent work of our law enforcement partners halted their crime spree and brought them to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office will be relentless in targeting violet criminals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

According to court documents and testimony, Quarterman had several prior felony convictions for theft, drugs, and violence.

After his release from custody in Maryland for armed robbery, Quarterman came to Savannah, Georgia, and robbed or attempted to rob 12 Chatham County convenience stores with a firearm from Nov. 9, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020.

During one of his robberies, an accomplice shot fire at a store clerk, aiding Quarterman in his escape.

Quarterman robbed the same convenience stores on numerous occasions, days or weeks apart, resulting in several victims being robbed twice.

Quarterman’s co-defendant, Malic Stephens, 28, from Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to his role in the robberies and is serving 150 months in prison.

“Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrorizing hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Hopefully the lengthy sentence received by Quarterman will bring some sense of comfort to the victims he terrorized.”