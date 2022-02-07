SBI called to investigate after robbery of store leads to chase, suspects killed; may be connection to Tennessee prison escape

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into a robbery of a Sneads Ferry business that resulted in a multi-county chase before the suspects died in a crash.

The incident is believed to be connected to the escape of three inmates from Tennessee last week. Authorities there say two of the three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail last week are dead while the third remains at large.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary information indicates that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were confirmed dead in Wilmington after they were involved in the convenience store robbery and a police chase. Their vehicle crashed in Wilmington.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 4:30 a.m. to an armed robbery call at the Speedway at the intersection of NC Hwy 172 and NC Hwy 210 in Sneads Ferry, on Saturday. The clerk said two white men entered and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspects tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe.

Officials said the suspects fled in the clerk’s car. North Topsail Beach police also responded and were speaking with the victim when he said he saw his vehicle go by with the two suspects inside. A chase ensued when the suspects refused to stop. Multiple agencies assisted as the high-speed pursuit went through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick Counties. Officials said the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County. Both suspects were killed.

Officials have not released the names of the two who died and have not said whether they are the inmates who escaped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. K. Simma at 910-989-4058 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022001334 when calling.