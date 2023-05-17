DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD) has alerted the public about a scam where a caller uses a fake ID posing as the department.

According to the TCSD, someone is calling random numbers stating they are “Officer Arrington.”

TCSD mentioned that the scammer says, “You failed to report for jury duty, and you need to go to Winn Dixie and wire $2,500 to keep from being arrested.”

The sheriff’s department informed that the caller ID shows “Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.” When the recipient calls the number back, it shows the same ID.

TCSD has advised the public to not give the person any information and not wire any money to the location they give.