COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has alerted the community members of a scam and said they do not collect money over the phone.

MCSO said, “We are receiving an influx of calls related to phone scams where individuals are calling and claiming to be with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement agencies, stating individuals have warrants for missed jury duty and they need to turn themselves in or pay a fine.”

“The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office does NOT call about warrants, we will just show up. Also, we do NOT collect money over the phone,” informed the Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO has advised people to call 706-653-4225 when in doubt.

“These individuals can be quite convincing, and we do not want anyone to fall victim to this scam. Please share this with your friends and family.”

– The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office