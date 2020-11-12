 

Search for man accused of stealing deputy’s SUV during traffic stop

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN CO., SC (WBTW) – An armed robbery suspect is now accused of stealing a Georgetown County Deputy’s SUV during a traffic stop.

Deputies tell News 13 it happened Wednesday when they tried to arrest, Samuel Robinson. Deputies in Georgetown County say Robinson was wanted by police in Georgetown City in connection to an armed robbery at a Walmart store on November 8th. The traffic stop happened on Kent Road and Tallowtree Road near Andrews.

Deputies say they pulled Robinson over, put him in handcuffs, put him in the back seat of the deputy’s SUV. That’s when deputies say he got into the front seat and drove away.

The deputy’s SUV was found within an hour on Indian Hut Road.

Call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office if you have information about Robinson’s location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

