PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The search for a missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl has expanded and the FBI has been brought in to assist in the investigation.

Thursday, Phenix City Police asked for assistance in locating Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez.

The Hispanic female was last seen Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Phenix City.

Friday morning more than two dozen law enforcement officers gathered in the parking lot of the Phenix City Amphitheater. A mobile FBI command headquarters was also set up in that parking lot.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith tells News 3 that the FBI is bringing resources to the search. Because the girl’s family does not speak English, Spanish-speaking agents have been brought in to help. Smith said.

There is also FBI help in searching the girl’s social media footprint, according to the chief.

There were agents, officers, and deputies from the FBI, Phenix City Police, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office being briefed.

The FBI special agent on the scene in Phenix City referred all questions to public affairs in the Mobile, Ala., field office.

There was a large FBISuntrace mobile home parkway on 431 where she was last seen. That activity was related to the search.