 

Search underway after suspect flees during traffic stop on I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A manhunt is underway in Troup County after a suspect fled the scene during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Troup County.

According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were performing a traffic stop on a vehicle from Coweta County on I-85 South, when the individual ran off into the wooded area.

The incident happened on I-85 South before exit 18, close to mile marker 22.

Multiple law enforcement officers are currently on the scene searching for the individual.

A description of the individual is not available.

Everyone should avoid the area if possible.

