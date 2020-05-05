Search warrant executed on Wellborn Drive, two suspects arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested two people following execution of a search warrant on Wellborn Drive.
CPD Patrol/Special Operations Unit served the warrant Monday at 2419 Wellborn Drive.
Police say Malik Williams, 21, was taken into custody at the home on multiple outstanding warrants.
The charges for Malik Williams include:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of Cocaine with Intent
- Possession of Codeine with Intent
- VGCSA SCH II (Cocaine)
- VGCSA SCH 1 (Spice)
- VGCSA SCH I (THC)
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Outstanding warrants:
- Possession of Marijuana (x2)
- Fleeing to Elude
- Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree
- Theft by Taking (felony)
- Robbery
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)
- Armed Robbery (x2)
- Kidnapping
- Obstruction
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- No Proof of Insurance
- Driving while License Suspended
- Reckless Driving
- Driving on Right Half of Road
Williams is also facing additional charges, according to police.
CPD also found Angela Lockhart, 25, inside the house. Lockhart is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Codeine with Intent to Distribute.
Police say they found $13,000 in various drugs inside the house and a vehicle. They also found $10,000 in cash.
Williams and Lockhart were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.
Both are set to have a Recorder’s Court appearance on May 6 at 2:00 p.m.