Search warrant executed on Wellborn Drive, two suspects arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested two people following execution of a search warrant on Wellborn Drive.

CPD Patrol/Special Operations Unit served the warrant Monday at 2419 Wellborn Drive.

Police say Malik Williams, 21, was taken into custody at the home on multiple outstanding warrants.

The charges for Malik Williams include:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Cocaine with Intent

Possession of Codeine with Intent

VGCSA SCH II (Cocaine)

VGCSA SCH 1 (Spice)

VGCSA SCH I (THC)

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Outstanding warrants:

Possession of Marijuana (x2)

Fleeing to Elude

Criminal Damage to Property 2 nd Degree

Degree Theft by Taking (felony)

Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)

Armed Robbery (x2)

Kidnapping

Obstruction

Possession of Drug Related Objects

No Proof of Insurance

Driving while License Suspended

Reckless Driving

Driving on Right Half of Road

Williams is also facing additional charges, according to police.

CPD also found Angela Lockhart, 25, inside the house. Lockhart is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Codeine with Intent to Distribute.

Police say they found $13,000 in various drugs inside the house and a vehicle. They also found $10,000 in cash.

Williams and Lockhart were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Both are set to have a Recorder’s Court appearance on May 6 at 2:00 p.m.