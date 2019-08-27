Second arrest made in murder of Jaylin Williams

The Columbus Police Department has reported that a second arrest was made for the murder of Jaylin Williams, 21. Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound on August 1 and taken to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Christian Patrick, 21, was wanted by police after investigators issued a warrant for his arrest for Murder.

Patrick and his attorney turned himself in on his warrant on August 26, according to police. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 29 in Recorder’s Court at 9:00 a.m.

Previously, Gerald Reed, 22, was charged with Murder and booked for the crime at Muscogee County Jail.