Second suspect arrested in connection to April murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Columbus man in April.

Antoine Xavier Davis was arrested and charged with Murder on Saturday around 6:40 a.m.

Davis was wanted for the murder of Richard Watson that occurred on April 26, 2020 on Cusseta Road and 27th street. Watson was found in his car on April 26 just before 5:00 in the morning.

Police Davis was stopped by Georgia State Patrol and apprehended without incident in that traffic stop in Stewart County, Georgia.

Detectives had previously arrested Frankie Walker on an outstanding warrant for this same murder case and he is being held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Davis is expected before Recorders Court for a Preliminary Hearing on 5/26/20 at 9:00 a.m. at the Columbus Recorders Court.

This is still an ongoing investigation and urges any Officer to contact Detective S. Hayes or any member of the Homicide Unit if they find any information in regards to this incident.

The Homicide Unit is appreciative for the assistance as always.