COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly March shooting at Primus King Park appeared in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court this morning.

Eurica Turpin is being charged with and pled not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a March 31st shooting.

The shooting claimed the life of 17 year-old Markayla Marshall and injured two others.

Columbus Police Department Detective Kevin Baldwin testified that while Turpin did not have or fire the gun, video evidence and statements from five witnesses show Turpin instructing her younger sister Ceonna Turpin to fire the weapon.

Baldwin said Turpin can be heard saying “Shoot C.C.”.

However, Defense Attorney for Turpin, Shevon Thomas II raised concerns about the video evidence and witness testimony asking the judge to dismiss the murder charge.

“My client isn’t the one who had the gun and according to what the officer said my client isn’t even the one who had beef with the decedent,” said Thomas. “So we’re still a little bit confused as to why we got the murder charge and that’s why we asked the judge to dismiss the murder charge at this stage of the investigation.”

When asked by Thomas if you could clearly see Turpin telling her sister to shoot on the video evidence the Detective said no. Baldwin alleges you can hear Turpin say it and witnesses claim she said it.

Detective Baldwin said 10-15 people were at the altercation in the park when it happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 31st, but only five were on scene and gave statements when police arrived.

Which is another concern for Thomas.

“Well the officer doesn’t seem to know who all was there,” said Thomas. “You see he testified that it could be between 10 and 15 people.” I believe they said the mother was there. We don’t know what her roll was obviously she was not charged in this case. Like I said we’re still trying to figure out why my client was charged with this particular crime.”

Thomas said he has not seen the video evidence and alleges at the time that “shoot C.C.” was being yelled his client had been pepper sprayed and could not see.