Opelika Police report that they now have Demarcus Marquis Dawson in custody for crimes connected to Monday’s assault and kidnapping caught on viral video.

After releasing the identity of a second suspect to media outlets this morning, OPD reports that Dawson is in custody at the Lee County Jail.

Dawson is facing charges of Kidnapping First Degree, Attempted Assault First Degree, and Attempting to Flee Law Enforcement.