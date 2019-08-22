Sentences delivered for two suspects from Curry Street murders

All suspects found guilty have been sentenced for the murder of Kenneth Moore, 61, who died on January 1, 2018 after being shot December 18, 2017.

Ladarius Render, now 18, has received a life sentence plus 60 years for felony murder, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Kevonta Daniels, now 16, received a life sentence plus 25 years for felony murder, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Devin Fitzgerald Burden was sentenced to 45 consecutive years. Burden had originally not been on trial as part of an agreement to testify.

Originally, there was a fourth suspect, Marquez Clayton, now 21, but he was acquitted on all charges against him.

“It wasn’t a strong case against Marquez from the beginning,” said Clayton’s attorney, Stacey Jackson.