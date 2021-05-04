 

Severed foot found in median of California freeway

Crime

by: Erika Martin/KTLA,

Posted: / Updated:

A sign for the 210 Freeway is seen in the Los Angeles are on Sept. 2, 2017. (Robyn Beck / Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was discovered in the center median of California’s 210 Freeway on Monday morning, officials said.

It was found around 9:15 a.m. by a California Department of Transportation worker who was part of a crew conducting routine maintenance, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities subsequently searched the area for further remains, but none were found, according to the CHP.

It’s unclear how the foot wound up there, and the CHP did not indicate whether they believe the grisly discovery could be connected to any known deaths or missing persons cases.

The appendage was not in a sock or shoe and may have belonged to a woman, CHP officer Ivan Sandoval told the San Bernardino Sun.

The foot was handed over to San Bernardino County coroner’s officials, who will conduct further investigation.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 100% 84° 65°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 81° 55°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 54°

Friday

76° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 76° 51°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 81° 58°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 67°

Monday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 81° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

78°

3 PM
Strong Storms
100%
78°

79°

4 PM
Strong Storms
99%
79°

78°

5 PM
Strong Storms
59%
78°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

71°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
71°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
67°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
69°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss