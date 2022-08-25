BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed.

United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

Statham had embezzled from her employer, Rouland Management Services (RMS), and the homeowners’ associations that RMS managed from January 2018 to August 2021, according to evidence gathered by investigators and Statham’s plea agreement. The total loss exceeded $1.4 million.

Statham issued hundreds of unauthorized checks made payable to herself from the bank accounts of various HOAs. She also made unauthorized interbank electronic money transfers of funds between HOA bank accounts and RMS’ bank account, which she would then transfer to herself.

Statham altered the HOAs’ monthly bank statements by removing the unauthorized transactions to conceal and continue her crimes. Statham used the stolen funds to fuel her gambling addiction.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Pelham Police Department and the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Rummage prosecuted the case.