Sheriff: 10-year-old Georgia girl shot in the back

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga, (AP) – Georgia authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and wounded a 10-year-old girl.

A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the girl suffering from a gunshot to her back before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The release said the girl was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Deputies said several shots were fired toward the home but it’s unclear why the residence was targeted. Additional information on the shooting wasn’t immediately released. Deputies said the investigation was underway.

They’ve asked anyone with information to call the department.

